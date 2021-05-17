Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

NYSE:UWMC opened at $7.51 on Monday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.