Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,541 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

