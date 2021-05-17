IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,907 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 299.2% in the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 44.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,563,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $267.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.39 and a 52-week high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.23.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

