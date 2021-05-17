IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 13,501 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

