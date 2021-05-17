IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,356 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,876,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $216.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.80 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

