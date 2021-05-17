IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,356.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,468.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,408.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $926.00 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 162.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,658.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

