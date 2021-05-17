IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 123.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $66.36 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

