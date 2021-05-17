IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 18,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

MPC stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

