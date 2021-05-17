IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,945 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after acquiring an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $491,190,000 after buying an additional 591,382 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $130.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 155.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average of $117.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

