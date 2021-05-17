IFP Advisors Inc Buys 834 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 135.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of U. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Shares of U opened at $87.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.21. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

