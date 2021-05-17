IFP Advisors Inc Has $150,000 Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

DNMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

DNMR stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.