IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 65,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

PZA opened at $27.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $27.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.