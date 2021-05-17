iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 105.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 126,171 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 197,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 623,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,736. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

