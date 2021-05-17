II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.89.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

