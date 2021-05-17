imbrex (REX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $25.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $146,205.08 and $25.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00085850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.60 or 0.01244774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00115416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00062108 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

