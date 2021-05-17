IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.50

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

