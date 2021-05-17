Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.89

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 448676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMBBY shares. Citigroup downgraded Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

