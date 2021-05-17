IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMV in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54).

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

IMV opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.69. IMV has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 4,036.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

