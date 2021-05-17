Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $2,072,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 36.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 15.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.17. 112,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,488. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

