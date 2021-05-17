Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDEXY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Industria de Diseño Textil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

