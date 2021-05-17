Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Given “Buy” Rating at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of IFNNF opened at $38.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.