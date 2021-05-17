Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $9.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFN. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $26,692.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,980 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Infinera by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 109,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.71. 1,045,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,028. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

