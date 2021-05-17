Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.33 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on III. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial raised their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,162. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $263.60 million, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

