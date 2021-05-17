Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.70 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

