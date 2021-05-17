Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,031 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Ingredion worth $74,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INGR opened at $96.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $97.16.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.