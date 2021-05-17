Ink Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $1,137.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

