Inlet Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.66 Million in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 256,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000. GAN makes up about 1.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.61% of GAN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GAN. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,790. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. GAN Limited has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

GAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

