Inlet Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 208,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 69,282 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 38,279 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.53. 150,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,559,867. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

