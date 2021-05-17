Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.8% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $42.59. 735,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,124,516. The company has a market capitalization of $364.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

