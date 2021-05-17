Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.56.

TSE INE opened at C$19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.76 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.94.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -313.04%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

