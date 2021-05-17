Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.22. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $31,650.00. Also, Director Glen R. Bressner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,160.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $207,581. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

