Insider Buying: Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) COO Acquires $37,680.00 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) COO John Purpura purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $37,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,276.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.