Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Sells 14,495 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $201,045.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,101 shares in the company, valued at $459,110.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 147,772,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,079,859. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

