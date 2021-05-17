Insider Selling: CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.75. 19,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $598.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CRA International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $87.18.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth $2,279,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

