Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 10,376 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.53, for a total value of $2,547,619.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,707,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,264,505.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.
  • On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.05. The company had a trading volume of 218,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,628. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $139.19 and a one year high of $270.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

