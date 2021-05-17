Insider Selling: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Sells 242,785 Shares of Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total transaction of C$15,153,653.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,494,801.62.

Shares of TSE:OTEX opened at C$55.94 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of C$47.95 and a 52 week high of C$64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$59.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.28 billion and a PE ratio of 82.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.00.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

