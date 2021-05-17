Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $52,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,688.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of STTK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,505. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.