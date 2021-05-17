Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $52,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,688.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of STTK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,505. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit