Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells $780,491.01 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $780,491.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

