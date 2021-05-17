Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,989.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justin Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $220,140.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $231,095.25.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

