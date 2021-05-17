Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells 13,572 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $549,394.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $112,038.10.

On Thursday, April 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $665,046.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $170,800.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,259. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

