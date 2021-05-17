Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.830-4.400 EPS.

NSP stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average of $85.67. Insperity has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. Truist raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit