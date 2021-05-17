Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.830-4.400 EPS.

NSP stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average of $85.67. Insperity has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. Truist raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

