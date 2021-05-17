Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

IBP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $120.90. The company had a trading volume of 203,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,313. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 121.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,509 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

