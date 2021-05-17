Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFG. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

WFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $78.71 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

