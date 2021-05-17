Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 11,865 AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 771.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $7,157,000.

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,920,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,121,930. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

