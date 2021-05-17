Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,820 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in Nokia by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 833,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 88,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NOK stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.