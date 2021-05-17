Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $296.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Insulet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.93.

Insulet stock opened at $232.42 on Thursday. Insulet has a one year low of $164.40 and a one year high of $306.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $72,965,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Insulet by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after buying an additional 269,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 754.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after buying an additional 186,301 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

