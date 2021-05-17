Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,501,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,842. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $30.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

