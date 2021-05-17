Interchange Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 69,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,088 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 30,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 33,108.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,587 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 47,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577,563. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

