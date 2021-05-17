Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,185 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after acquiring an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,483,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSP traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,640. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.16. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Comments


