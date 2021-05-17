Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 577 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $252.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

